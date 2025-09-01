Woman dies after glider crashes near Tone River in Saitama Prefectyre

A woman was killed in a crash Sunday while taking part in a university glider competition in Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo, according to local police.

Police found the pilot, a woman believed to be in her 20s, at the crash site near the Tone River in Kumagaya after receiving an emergency call from a witness.

Investigative sources said the glider is believed to have belonged to Keio University, which was among six universities participating in the competition held in the area.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism classified the crash as an aviation accident, while the Japan Transport Safety Board appointed two investigators.

According to police, the glider took off from Menuma airfield and was heading north with the woman as the lone pilot.

The ministry said there is a possibility the glider crashed soon after taking off.

