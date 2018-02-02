Woman dies after hepatitis E virus infection from blood transfusion

A woman in her 80s died in November after being infected with the hepatitis E virus through a blood transfusion, in what is believed to be the world's first case of death resulting from the virus infection through transfusion, according to a report by the Japanese Red Cross Society.

The organization reported to a government panel that the person who donated the blood may have been infected with the virus after eating raw deer meat. The same type of virus was detected from the donor's blood as the one found from the woman who died. Aside from the woman, no one received the infected blood.

The hepatitis E virus can be found in deer and wild boar meat. Pregnant women and elderly people could suffer severe symptoms from the virus.

The elderly woman who was receiving treatment for multiple myeloma received a blood transfusion in July. Her liver functions deteriorated in October and she stopped receiving anticancer agents. Her condition temporarily improved later and the treatment with anticancer drugs resumed, before her condition deteriorated again and she died in November.

The infection with hepatitis E virus is believed to have complicated her condition when she was already having lowered liver functions caused by cancer treatment, leading her to develop fulminant hepatitis, the Japanese Red Cross Society said.

