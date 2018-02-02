Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woman dies after hepatitis E virus infection from blood transfusion

TOKYO

A woman in her 80s died in November after being infected with the hepatitis E virus through a blood transfusion, in what is believed to be the world's first case of death resulting from the virus infection through transfusion, according to a report by the Japanese Red Cross Society.

The organization reported to a government panel that the person who donated the blood may have been infected with the virus after eating raw deer meat. The same type of virus was detected from the donor's blood as the one found from the woman who died. Aside from the woman, no one received the infected blood.

The hepatitis E virus can be found in deer and wild boar meat. Pregnant women and elderly people could suffer severe symptoms from the virus.

The elderly woman who was receiving treatment for multiple myeloma received a blood transfusion in July. Her liver functions deteriorated in October and she stopped receiving anticancer agents. Her condition temporarily improved later and the treatment with anticancer drugs resumed, before her condition deteriorated again and she died in November.

The infection with hepatitis E virus is believed to have complicated her condition when she was already having lowered liver functions caused by cancer treatment, leading her to develop fulminant hepatitis, the Japanese Red Cross Society said.

Don't they screen the blood for all types of Hepatitis?

6 ( +7 / -1 )

Somebody messed up. Not the kind of "first" Japan usually likes to go for.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

The hepatitis E virus can be found in deer and wild boar meat.

Oh no! Those 2 are my favorite types of meat! I've had raw deer meat in Mie Prefecture. It is absolutely delicious.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Never ever heard of Hepatitis E until today.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

In the west we only here about the first a b c we had out own scandal in Canada. Sad to hear from something that shouldn't of happened.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Mar044, here/hear, out/our, of/‘ve. No spell checker and no edit button here, sadly, so you own what you type...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

A couple of years ago I needed a lot of blood in hospital here, for which I can only give huge thanks. My only worry was whether the blood I was receiving had been screened for such things. Luckily the lifeline left no such after-effects.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Per my crash study, there are 5 types of hepatitis: A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis E mainly spreads in Asia, Mexico, India, and Africa. The few cases that show up in the U.S. are usually in people who return from a country where there are outbreaks of the disease.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

i had a close friend die from Hep C, and many friends infected by Hep B. i work in a hospital, but never heard of Hep E. i will be up all night researching.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

