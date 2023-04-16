Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Woman dies after large tree crushes tent at campsite

0 Comments
YOKOHAMA

A woman has died and a man has been left seriously injured after a large tree landed on a tent they were sleeping in at a campsite west of Tokyo on early Sunday, police said.

A local fire department received a report at around 3:20 a.m. saying that a man and a woman were trapped under a tree that had fallen in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture.

According to police, the two, who were a married couple, were taken to hospital but Marina Nakamura, a 29-year-old woman, was confirmed dead about two hours later.

The 31-year-old man was badly hurt and sustained serious injuries, including rib fractures, the police said, adding that the tree was about 18 meters tall with a circumference of around 70 centimeters. Police said the roots of the tree had rotted.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Free Galleries in Roppongi Worth The Visit

Savvy Tokyo

Shin-Cha: How to Enjoy the Freshest Japanese Tea

Savvy Tokyo

5 Places To See Buddhist and Shinto Syncretism In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

How Well do New Students Know Their Kanji and Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

Apartment Hunting Do’s and Don’ts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Songs from Ryuichi Sakamoto that Impacted Japanese Culture

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 10 – 16

Savvy Tokyo

Matsue Vogel Park

GaijinPot Travel

Dine Like a Local: 5 Tips for Eating Out in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use Pasmo or Suica with an iPhone for Commuting in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Spring 2023

Savvy Tokyo