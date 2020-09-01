Woman drowns while trying to rescue girls in river

A 49-year-old woman died after attempting to rescue two children who fell into the Hikigawa River in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, police said.

According to police, the occurred at around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday. Two elementary school girls, aged 8 and 10, were playing near the edge of the river when they slipped and fell into the water, Sankei Shimbun reported. The mother of the 10-year-old girl jumped in to try and save the two children, but she got into difficulties and went under.

She was later found in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest and confirmed dead at the hospital. The 8-year-old girl is in a critical condition, while the 10-year-old girl managed to get to shore safely on her own.

Police said the deceased woman,Yukiko Tokuda, a nursing facility worker, was at the river with her daughter and four other elementary school students.

© Japan Today