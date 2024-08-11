 Japan Today
national

Woman drowns while trying to save her child at Hokkaido beach

HOKKAIDO

A 45-year-old woman drowned after she tried to rescue her child who had been caught by a big wave in Kikonai town, Hokkaido, on Sunday.

According to police and the fire department, Miyuki Yamamoto, a resident of Hokuto City, was walking along the beach with her child at around 10:30 a.m. when her child got into difficulty after being hit by a wave, NHK reported.

It is believed that Yamamoto was caught in the waves as she pulled her child to safety, and was swept out to sea. A passerby saw the incident and called 119.

Yamamoto was rescued by emergency personnel but she was in a state of cardio-respiratory arrest and was confirmed dead at a hospital.

In another incident in Hokkaido, the Japan Coast Guard received a report that "someone appears to be drowning" at a beach in Otaru City.

According to the Japan Coast Guard, a 27-year-old Vietnamese man who lives in Sapporo City, went missing while swimming. Police and the fire department searched unsuccessfully for him.

