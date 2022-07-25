Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woman falls to death while rock climbing in Hyogo Prefecture

HYOGO

A 57-year-old woman, who was rock climbing, fell to her death after her safety rope detached while she was descending from the Horaikyo Gorge in Nishinomiya City, Hyogo Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, Toshiko Kamisaka, who lived in Osaka, fell at around 12:25 p.m. Police said Kamisaka began climbing up the gorge with eight other people at around 9:20 a.m., Kyodo News reported.

During their descent, the safety rope attached to Kamisaka’s body became detached and she fell from a height of about five meters. An eyewitness said she was attempting to retie the rope when she fell. Kamisaka was rushed to the hospital but died due to severe head injuries.

Located in Mount Rokko, Horaikyo Gorge is known as a popular area among rock climbers.

