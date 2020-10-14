Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Woman fatally hit by train; impact sends her flying into teenager on platform

SAITAMA

A woman in her 50s walking along the tracks was hit and killed by a train on Tuesday in Saitama City. The impact hurled the woman’s body up onto the platform where she slammed into a teenage girl who suffered a sprained ankle.

According to police and station staff, the incident occurred at around 4:10 p.m. at Yono Station in Urawa Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. The local 10-car train on the Keihin-Tohoku Line, which was bound for Isogo Station, hit the woman who was seen on the railway tracks just prior to the train's arrival.

Police said the woman, whose name hasn’t been released, lived in Kawaguchi City, Saitama Prefecture. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the train driver told them he saw the woman and applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time.

The Omiya branch office of the East Japan Railway Co (JR East) said that 18 trains along the Keihin-Tohoku Line were temporarily suspended in some sections, affecting 19,000 passengers.

