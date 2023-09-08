Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Woman found dead in Yokohama hotel room

1 Comment
YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a hotel room near JR Shin-Yokohama Station on Thursday.

According to police, the unidentified woman failed to check out of the hotel in the afternoon, so a hotel employee went to the room and found the body at around 6:20 p.m., Kyodo News reported.

Police said there were no signs of external injury on the body and that an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

The hotel is located about 700 meters west of Shin-Yokohama Station.

People do die because of natural cause, not every death in hotel is caused by homicide.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

