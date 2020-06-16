Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Woman found dead on balcony with scissors in her head died of heatstroke

OSAKA

A 74-year-old woman who was found dead on the balcony of her first floor apartment in Osaka on Sunday died of heatstroke, despite a pair of scissors protruding from her head, police said.

Police said an autopsy on Monday revealed the cause of death as heatstroke and believe the woman collapsed while holding the scissors which pierced her head just behind her right ear, Fuji TV reported.

A neighbor saw the woman’s body on the balcony at around 2:40 p.m. at her apartment in Nishinari Ward and called 119.

Police said the woman, who lived alone, was lying face down and declared dead at the scene. Police said the front door to the apartment was locked. The apartment showed no signs of having been ransacked.

There is no air conditioner in the apartment and nearby street surveillance camera footage showed the woman walking onto the balcony and then seeming to collapse.

R.i.p

Sure the scissors didnt help.

Heat stroke is going to be a big problem this year. Common sense is needed.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

