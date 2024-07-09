Woman dies after being found with knife in chest in parking lot in apparent suicide

Police in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, said Wednesday that a 58-year-old woman was found with knife protruding from her chest, in the car parking lot of an apartment complex where she lived on Tuesday night.

A man called 119 at around 10:50 p.m. and said there was a woman lying on the ground, with a knife stuck in her chest, Sankei Shimbun reported. She was taken to a hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to the police, the woman had suffered from mental illness for over 30 years and had a history of visiting a psychiatrist. The knife found in her chest is believed to be from her apartment, police said, adding they believed the woman apparently killed herself.

