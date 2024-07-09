 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Woman dies after being found with knife in chest in parking lot in apparent suicide

0 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, said Wednesday that a 58-year-old woman was found with knife protruding from her chest, in the car parking lot of an apartment complex where she lived on Tuesday night.

A man called 119 at around 10:50 p.m. and said there was a woman lying on the ground, with a knife stuck in her chest, Sankei Shimbun reported. She was taken to a hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.  

According to the police, the woman had suffered from mental illness for over 30 years and had a history of visiting a psychiatrist. The knife found in her chest is believed to be from her apartment, police said, adding they believed the woman apparently killed herself.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

4 Japanese Laws That Desperately Need To Be Amended For Women

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Treating Acne in Japan: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese Meme: What Are Tokyo’s Cheapest Supermarkets?

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Apartment Layouts: Terms and Meanings

GaijinPot Blog

What Is The Best Payment App For Foreigners in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Sapporo Satoland

GaijinPot Travel

Mount Komagatake

GaijinPot Travel

Tokachi Hills

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tanabata: The Most Romantic Night In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog