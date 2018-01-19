Woman gives birth on train at station in Chiba

A woman in her 20s gave birth to a baby girl on a train while it was at a station in Chiba Prefecture on Friday, and the mother and child were safe although the baby needs a brief hospitalization, firefighters said.

According to a man who witnessed the rare incident aboard an East Japan Railway Co train, which came to an emergency halt at Kashiwa Station after someone set off a platform alarm, the woman, who was lying on the train floor during the birth, was surrounded by around five other female passengers to cover up the scene.

A train conductor rushed to car No. 6 of the rapid train with a blanket, which was used to cover the woman's lower half of her body.

A woman who said she had given childbirth assisted in the birth, and wrapped the baby in the blanket and held it in her arms. When the baby let out its first cry, passengers nearby applauded and congratulated the mother, he said.

The conductor used the overhead speaker system to call for help from a medical professional, saying a childbirth was imminent on the train, which stopped some 30 minutes at the station in the afternoon.

A nurse and doctor who were passengers dashed to the car of the train, which was bound for Tsuchiura, Ibaraki Prefecture, from Tokyo's Shinagawa Station, but they arrived only after the birth, the witness said.

A person claiming to be the woman who gave birth on the train around 1:40 p.m. tweeted later in the day, expressing gratitude for people who helped in the event.

"I hope my baby will grow to become a person who can help others," the person said on social media.

Operation of northeast-bound trains on the Joban Line were temporarily suspended due to the incident.

