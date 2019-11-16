Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Woman gives birth on train at Tokyo’s Ikebukuro Station

TOKYO

A woman gave birth to a baby girl on a train at JR Ikebukuro Station on Monday, station officials said Tuesday. The mother and her baby were taken to hospital and are in good health, doctors said.

According to JR East, the woman, her husband and two children were traveling on the Shonan Shinjuku line between Akabane and Ikebukuro stations at around 5 p.m. when the woman started to feel ill.

A passenger pushed the SOS button and the conductor notified JR officials at Ikebukuro Station where an emergency response team and station staff helped with the baby’s birth.

Train services were suspended for about 30 minutes, JR East said.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

