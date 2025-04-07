 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Woman hit and killed by car while taking luggage from her own vehicle

0 Comments
KUMAMOTO

A 71-year-old woman died after being hit by a car in Kikuchi City, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 8:15 a.m. on National Route 325, NTV reported.

According to police, the woman, Kikuko Yasuda, from Fukuoka City, was taken to hospital but died shortly after arrival from hemorrhagic shock.

Police said a witness reported that Yasuda had parked her light passenger car on the side of the road and was opening the rear door behind the driver's seat to take some luggage out when she was hit by a car. The impact knocked the rear door off Yasuda’s car into the path of another vehicle.

No one else was injured, police said.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Harvest Hill

GaijinPot Travel

Best Moving Companies in Japan: Which One Should You Use?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Celebrating Easter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

How to Buy Tickets for Osaka Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog

10 Running Routes in Tokyo for Runners of All Levels

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Why April Means New Beginnings in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

#StayAtHome

How To Transition Your Wardrobe From Winter To Spring in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

How To Find Your Seasonal Color Palette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Does Japan Really Have 24 Seasons?

GaijinPot Blog

Rokko Island Tulip Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Kitakami Tenshochi Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel