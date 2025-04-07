Woman hit and killed by car while taking luggage from her own vehicle

A 71-year-old woman died after being hit by a car in Kikuchi City, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 8:15 a.m. on National Route 325, NTV reported.

According to police, the woman, Kikuko Yasuda, from Fukuoka City, was taken to hospital but died shortly after arrival from hemorrhagic shock.

Police said a witness reported that Yasuda had parked her light passenger car on the side of the road and was opening the rear door behind the driver's seat to take some luggage out when she was hit by a car. The impact knocked the rear door off Yasuda’s car into the path of another vehicle.

No one else was injured, police said.

© Japan Today