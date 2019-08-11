Woman in critical condition after trying to save 11-year-daughter at beach

A 44-year-old woman is in a coma after she tried to save her 11-year-old daughter who got into difficulties while swimming at a beach in Odawara, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the girl was swept away by a current at around 11:30 a.m. Police said swimming had been prohibited at the beach this weekend due to rip currents. A passerby called 119 and said three people were in trouble in the sea.

Police and rescue personnel rushed to the area. The girl was rescued and sustained light injuries. Her mother who had gone in after her was found in a state of cardio-respiratory arrest. She was taken to hospital and remained in a coma on Sunday afternoon. A 44-year-old male passerby who also tried to help was rescued uninjured.

Police said waves were about 2.5 meters high at the beach on Sunday.

