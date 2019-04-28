Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woman in her 70s drives car onto train tracks

TOKYO

A woman in her 70s drove her car onto the train tracks in Nakano Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday night.

According to police, the woman came to a crossing on the Seibu Shinjuku Line between Numabukuro and Nogata stations at around 10:15 p.m. and then turned her car onto the tracks and drove east, Fuji TV reported.

She drove for about 100 meters before stopping. The driver of an oncoming train spotted the car and applied the emergency brake, stopping the train about 10 meters in front of the car.

Nobody was hurt, police said.

The woman, who lives in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, told police she was on her way home when she got lost and became confused when she got on the crossing. The right front tire on her car suffered a puncture on the train tracks and she was unable to move the vehicle.

Train services were delayed for about one hour, Seibu Railway said.

