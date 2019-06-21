Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Woman in her 80s hit, killed by train in Tokyo

1 Comment
TOKYO

A woman in her 80s was hit and killed by a train in Tokyo on Friday morning, in what police believe may have been a suicide.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:20 a.m. at a crossing on the Keio line between Takaido and Sakurajosui stations in Suginami Ward. The train was bound for Shinjuku Station.

At the time, the crossing bars were down. A witness said the woman lifted up one of the bars and walked onto the tracks.

Police said the train driver told them he saw the woman standing still on the tracks and applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

TokyoMK Taxi and Hire Service

Awarded the 2019 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for outstanding service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Selfish. That's the only way to describe it. She could have done this at home and not inconvenienced others.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What is it like to teach English in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

6 Japanese Books to Enjoy This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

What Is the Average Salary in Japan in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 25, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

LGBT

Rainbow Burritos

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Careers

Sara Davis Buechner on Being a Transgender Concert Pianist

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Neighborhoods

Fukushima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining