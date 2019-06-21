Woman in her 80s hit, killed by train in Tokyo

A woman in her 80s was hit and killed by a train in Tokyo on Friday morning, in what police believe may have been a suicide.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:20 a.m. at a crossing on the Keio line between Takaido and Sakurajosui stations in Suginami Ward. The train was bound for Shinjuku Station.

At the time, the crossing bars were down. A witness said the woman lifted up one of the bars and walked onto the tracks.

Police said the train driver told them he saw the woman standing still on the tracks and applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time.

