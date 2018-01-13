Woman in wheelchair hit, killed by train in Hyogo

A woman in a motorized wheelchair was hit and killed by a train on a crossing in Takasago, Hyogo Prefecture.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. Friday at a crossing on the JR West Sanyo Main Line, Fuji TV reported.

JR West said the train driver saw the woman in the wheelchair on the crossing about 300 meters away and applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time. The train hit the woman, who was in her 70s, pushing the wheelchair along for about 60 meters. Police said she was already dead by the time they arrived at the scene.

None of the 300 passengers on the train were injured. JR West said services were delayed for about one hour and 40 minutes.

Police said surveillance camera footage showed the woman in the wheelchair go onto the crossing and then apparently it got stuck just after the crossing gates came down. The footage showed the woman frantically trying to get the chair moving and waving her hands.

© Japan Today