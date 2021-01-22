Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Woman infected with coronavirus commits suicide at Tokyo home

0 Comments
TOKYO

A woman in her 30s infected with the coronavirus committed suicide earlier this month while self-isolating at her home in Tokyo, local officials said Friday, at a time when many hospitals are overloaded with COVID-19 patients and thousands of infected Tokyoites remain on hospital waiting lists.

A note was found suggesting that the woman, who was living with her husband and their daughter, was worried that she might have transmitted the virus to her daughter, they said.

The woman tested positive for the coronavirus but had shown no symptoms, the officials said.

"It is a truly regrettable incident. I realize how important it is to provide care for the mental health of patients," Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike told reporters.

"We have consultation windows, but we will see if there are ways to improve" support for people seeking help amid the pandemic, Koike said.

Over 8,900 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus were self-isolating at home as of Thursday, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government, while 860 were staying in lodging facilities designated for COVID-19 patients and more than 6,800 were on waiting lists for hospitals and accommodations.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Hopefully this will help remove the government over reach action against the virus, bans etc, and increase people’s ability to live freely through the pandemic, and live how they choose, finally allowing them to make their own choices, but with caution.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Had no symptoms is the key here and she committed siucide maybe in fear of respiratory failure and the hospitals are overwhelmed and was on a waiting list, yet Suga wants to pass a law that forces you to be hospitalized or face imprisonments or a 10 thousand dollar fine For not complying. His cabinet is going to be making a lot of fines and getting rich quick. RIP

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #114: Old-fashioned Japanese Remedies Crack Twitter Up

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Zenko-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

Zao Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Sticking To Your Goals With A Vision Board

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘He Gave Me Money’

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

The Coronavirus and English Teacher Recruiting in Japan for 2021: Your Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo