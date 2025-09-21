 Japan Today
national

Woman injured at Osaka Expo site after apparently being hit by fireworks debris

OSAKA

A woman in her 40s was hit by what appears to be fireworks debris at the Osaka Expo site on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7 p.m., NHK reported. The woman was hit by a 15-cm square piece of cardboard in front of the Water Plaza in the southwest part of the expo site.

She suffered minor injuries to her forehead and was treated at the site's clinic.

Police believe the cardboard was fireworks debris. Fireworks were launched at the site for approximately five minutes from 6:59 p.m.

