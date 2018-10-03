Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Woman injures pedestrian in suicide leap from building in Tokyo

0 Comments
TOKYO

A woman who jumped from the 8th floor of a building in an apparent suicide leap, hit a man below, seriously injuring him in Shinjuku on Tuesday, Tokyo, police said Wednesday.

The woman died from her injuries, while the man suffered a broken right arm and other minor injuries, police said.

The incident occurred at around 7 p.m. in the Kabukicho red-light district, Fuji TV reported. Police found the woman’s shoes and her bag on the stairwell on the 8th floor of the commercial building, from where she jumped.

Police said there was no ID in the woman’s bag but she appeared to be in her late teens or early 20s. The man, who is in his 20s, was visiting Tokyo from Kitakyushu.

