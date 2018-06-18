Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woman killed after car hit by train on crossing in Saga

SAGA

A 29-year-old woman was killed when her car was hit by a train on a crossing in Ogi, Saga Prefecture, police said Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. Saturday on a crossing on the JR Nagasaki Line near Kubota Station. Fuji TV reported that the driver of the car, Miki Fukuzaki, was taken to hospital with extensive injuries but died about two hours later.

Police quoted the driver of the train as saying he saw the car on the crossing and applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time. The impact sent the car into a rice paddy.

There were about 70 people on the train but no injuries were reported among them, police said.

There are no crossing gates or alarm at the site and police are trying to determine why the car was stopped on the crossing.

