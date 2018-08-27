Woman killed in 5-vehicle pile-up in Chiba

The wreckage of a small truck in which a woman died is seen on the Chiba Togane Expressway on Monday.

A woman truck driver was killed when her vehicle was rear-ended by a large truck on the Chiba Togane Expressway on Monday morning. The impact sent the woman’s truck into the back of another truck in front of her. Two other cars were caught up in the accident.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 6:30 a.m. in Wakaba Ward, Chiba City, Fuji TV reported. Traffic was at a standstill when the large truck, driven by a man in his 50s, slammed into the back of the smaller truck driven by the woman in her 20s. Her truck was destroyed in the impact with the truck in front of her. She was later declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck that rear-ended her suffered a broken leg. No one in the other vehicles was injured, police said.

Two lanes were closed to traffic after the accident until about 11:45 a.m.

© Japan Today