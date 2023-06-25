Woman killed in bus-car head-on collision in Aomori Prefecture

A 51-year-old woman was killed when the car she was driving collided head-on with a bus in Yokohama town, Aomori Prefecture, on Saturday night.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on a curve along the road, local media reported. Police said the woman driving the car, Keiko Nakasato, a nurse on her way home, was taken to hospital where she died early Sunday.

The driver of the bus and nine passengers were not injured, police said, adding they are questioning the bus driver about the circumstances of the accident.

