Woman pushing elderly mother in wheelchair dies after being hit from behind by car

A woman in her 40s who was pushing her mother in a wheelchair along a road died after she was hit from behind by a car in Kuwana City, Mie Prefecture, on Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:50 p.m., TV Asahi reported. Police said the scene is a straight road with no sidewalk.

A passerby called 119 and said that a car had hit a pedestrian pushing a woman in a wheelchair.

The two women were taken to hospital, but the daughter died a short time after arrival. Police said her mother, who is in her 80s, suffered injuries after being thrown out of the wheelchair by the impact but her condition is stable.

Police are questioning the driver of the car, a 47-year-old man from Nagoya.

