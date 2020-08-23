Woman, son perish in Nagano house fire

A woman in her 80s and her son in his 50s died after a fire destroyed their house in Nagano city on Sunday morning.

According to police, flames were seen coming from the two-story wooden house of Fumiko Nakamura by a neighbor who called 119.

The fire department mobilized 14 fire trucks to fight the blaze which took about two hours to extinguish, and completely destroyed the 110-square-meter house, Fuji TV reported. Inside, firefighters found the charred bodies of a woman and a man whom police believe were Nakamura and her son.

Nakamura’s second-oldest son, in his 40s, managed to escape the fire and told police he was unable to help his mother and brother get out of the house.

Firefighters are investigating how the fire started.

