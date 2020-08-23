Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Woman, son perish in Nagano house fire

0 Comments
NAGANO

A woman in her 80s and her son in his 50s died after a fire destroyed their house in Nagano city on Sunday morning.

According to police, flames were seen coming from the two-story wooden house of Fumiko Nakamura by a neighbor who called 119.

The fire department mobilized 14 fire trucks to fight the blaze which took about two hours to extinguish, and completely destroyed the 110-square-meter house, Fuji TV reported. Inside, firefighters found the charred bodies of a woman and a man whom police believe were Nakamura and her son.

Nakamura’s second-oldest son, in his 40s, managed to escape the fire and told police he was unable to help his mother and brother get out of the house.

Firefighters are investigating how the fire started.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-23

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Less Crowded Beaches Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

7 Japan Foodie Instagrammers To Follow

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Kamakura

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japan’s Re-entry Bans for Foreign Residents to be Lifted in September

GaijinPot Blog

Dealing With Mosquitoes In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 33, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #94: Turn Your AC ON, Japan Is Melting With Record High Temperatures

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Chiba—August 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Lake Inawashiro

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

A Break From Argentine Tango

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Everything About Visiting Tokyo DisneySea With Children

Savvy Tokyo