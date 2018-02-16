Woman sues 'Cool Japan' fund for sexual harassment

A woman in her 20s has sued a public-private investment fund designed to promote Japanese pop culture overseas for sexual harassment and unfair labor practices, her lawyer said Thursday.

The woman, who used to work at Cool Japan Fund Inc. as a temporary employee, is seeking 20 million yen in damages, claiming she was sexually harassed by her former bosses, including a senior official from the central government, between 2015 and 2016.

The woman also asserts that the fund, sponsored by the government and major Japanese companies, illegally refused to renew her contract after she formed a labor union.

The Tokyo-based fund was set up in 2013 at the behest of the industry ministry as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government believes promoting Japanese animation works, apparel brands and cuisine abroad will be a major growth driver.

As of last April, it was capitalized at 69.3 billion, with 80 percent of the total coming from the central government.

"I hope the fund will admit to sexual and power harassment on me," the woman said. "I cannot understand why it refused to extend my contract."

She filed a lawsuit with the Tokyo District Court on Tuesday against the fund, as well as former and current officials.

The fund provided no comment to Kyodo News, saying it has yet to receive legal documents.

According to the plaintiff's petition submitted to the court, a senior male official invited her and other female employees to a karaoke bar in Tokyo in July 2016 and ordered them to draw lots with messages of what to do, such as going on a date.

The petition also said a senior official of the Reconstruction Agency, who was then working at the fund, tried to hold her around her shoulders and grab her hands at a welcome party held in July 2015.

She claims the acts constituted sexual harassment.

The woman, who was sent by a staffing agency to the fund in January 2015, and colleagues formed a labor union last year and urged the fund to prevent sexual harassment.

She was later prevented from going to work by the fund, which eventually did not renew her contract that ended in late November.

