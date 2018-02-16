Woman sues 'Cool Japan' fund for sexual harassment

A woman in her 20s has sued a public-private investment fund designed to promote Japanese pop culture overseas for sexual harassment and unfair labor practices, her lawyer said Thursday.
The woman, who used to work at Cool Japan Fund Inc. as a temporary employee, is seeking 20 million yen in damages, claiming she was sexually harassed by her former bosses, including a senior official from the central government, between 2015 and 2016.
The woman also asserts that the fund, sponsored by the government and major Japanese companies, illegally refused to renew her contract after she formed a labor union.
The Tokyo-based fund was set up in 2013 at the behest of the industry ministry as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government believes promoting Japanese animation works, apparel brands and cuisine abroad will be a major growth driver.
As of last April, it was capitalized at 69.3 billion, with 80 percent of the total coming from the central government.
"I hope the fund will admit to sexual and power harassment on me," the woman said. "I cannot understand why it refused to extend my contract."
She filed a lawsuit with the Tokyo District Court on Tuesday against the fund, as well as former and current officials.
The fund provided no comment to Kyodo News, saying it has yet to receive legal documents.
According to the plaintiff's petition submitted to the court, a senior male official invited her and other female employees to a karaoke bar in Tokyo in July 2016 and ordered them to draw lots with messages of what to do, such as going on a date.
The petition also said a senior official of the Reconstruction Agency, who was then working at the fund, tried to hold her around her shoulders and grab her hands at a welcome party held in July 2015.
She claims the acts constituted sexual harassment.
The woman, who was sent by a staffing agency to the fund in January 2015, and colleagues formed a labor union last year and urged the fund to prevent sexual harassment.
She was later prevented from going to work by the fund, which eventually did not renew her contract that ended in late November.© KYODO
Yubaru
It is, but sadly the courts here are not going to view it in that manner, and the defense will probably argue that it's a cultural thing and no harm or anything of a sexual nature was intended.
More women here need to stand up for these issues, but sadly in the current work environment their literally put their livelihoods at stake if they speak out.
Yubaru
On a side note, if she was sent by a staffing agency, isn't it the staffing agency that contracts with the business to provide staff? Typically as well the business will send money to the staffing agency who then pays the person employed.
I once worked for a staffing agency, at a call center, and the staffing company paid my salary, it was not a direct contract with the call center.
So, part of her complaint should also be directed towards the staffing agency, who did not renew her contract.
She has a tough fight ahead of her on this one. Good luck!
kohakuebisu
If there is a staffing company/temping agency involved, I don't think anyone can comment on the contract situation. There are too many possibilities.
Sexual harassment is unacceptable though. Where public funding is involved, standards should be higher regarding treatment of women and minorities. Its not clear whether they were going to karaoke on expenses, but they certainly shouldn't be, never mind having compulsory "gokon" games when they get there.
Alfie Noakes
Yes, good luck to her. Until the sleazebag oyajis in positions of power who think that any women in their vicinity is a plaything are removed then this country will continue to be in trouble.
Yubaru
I agree with your points, except this, standard should be the same all across the board, and not "higher" or "lower" based upon sex or background.
To suggest that it should be different based upon these criteria is in and of itself discriminatory, although I do not believe that was your intent!
Alex Einz
apparently it wasnt as cool.... but yea that whole operation is mirky at best
maybeperhapsyes
In any other country she might have a chance. In Japan, chances are slim to zero.
Good luck to her though.
marcelito
Cool Japan Fund - the poster boy of amakudari scourge. Not suprising to hear the oyaji sleezebags engaging in this kind of behaviour. Hope they get a good expose in the media and good luck with her lawsuit....she will need it . TIJ