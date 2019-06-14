Woman sues Japanese gov't for DNA data kept even after end of probe

A woman in her 50s sued the Japanese government Thursday, demanding the state delete her DNA data collected by police as she claimed it is unconstitutional to store such personal data after the end of an investigation.

In the suit filed with the Nagoya District Court, the woman sought 1.5 million yen in damages, maintaining that storing her DNA data without any legal basis violates her privacy rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

The National Police Agency stores collected DNA data based on regulations of the National Public Safety Commission, with around 1.21 million DNA samples registered as of late 2018.

The regulations say collected DNA data will be deleted if the registered person dies or it is deemed unnecessary, but there is no law stipulating how to deal with the data.

A lawsuit questioning the constitutionality of storing DNA data is rare in Japan, though there have been suits in which plaintiffs demanded deletion of DNA data and claimed DNA samples had been collected by illegal methods, her lawyer said.

According to the suit, the woman's fingerprints and DNA were collected by the Aichi prefectural police in August 2014 after she was questioned the previous month by the police on suspicion of putting a flyer on a utility pole seeking information about her missing dog.

She was referred to prosecutors on suspicion of violating Nagoya city's regulations on outdoor advertisements, which prohibit individuals from putting flyers on utility poles, but she was not indicted.

The woman demanded the police erase the DNA data, but they have not contacted her, her lawyer said.

"A new law is necessary if (police) keep data even after the end of investigations to use them in probing future crimes," the plaintiff said, arguing that DNA data storage infringes privacy rights guaranteed by Article 13 of the Constitution.

