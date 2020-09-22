Woman sues Tokyo company after having to work 48 days in a row with limited bathroom breaks

If you work in the entertainment/mass media sphere, you probably need to be prepared for a grueling work schedule, since it’s often not a 9-to-5, Monday-to-Friday kind of job. That goes double if you’re working in that industry in Japan, where in a lot of companies it’s not a question of whether you have to do overtime, but how much.
But even by those standards, the workload given to one employee at TV Tokyo Seisaku, a production company and subsidiary of broadcaster TV Tokyo, sounds wildly excessive.
The employee, a 51-year-old woman, previously worked solely as a producer for the company. Following a disagreement with her boss, though, she says that in 2017 she was transferred to the general affairs decision.
One could argue that that’s an unfair demotion, but where things get really unfair is how she claims that even after the transfer she was still required to handle many of her previous position’s assignments, usually after already putting in a full day in her new general affairs role. At one point she says she worked for 48 days in a row, and if that wasn’t unreasonable enough, she says that her supervisor imposed various conduct regulations only on her, such as limiting the amount of times she was allowed to get up and go to the bathroom.
The woman says the stress and strain eventually caused her to develop adjustment disorder, a psychological condition that can lead to more severe mental conditions. After hearing her case, the Mita Labor Standards Office, in Tokyo’s Minato Ward, certified that her condition qualified as a workplace psychological injury. Her lawyer has now announced that she is suing TV Tokyo Seisaku for unpaid overtime wages, and is also considering seeking additional damages as compensation for workplace harassment in the form of the bathroom limit and other unwarranted rules.
TV Tokyo Seisaku, meanwhile, has said that it disagrees with the woman’s claims and interpretation of the situation, but has declined to comment on specifics while the lawsuit is ongoing.
Sources: TBS News via Otakomu, Asahi Shimbun Digital
Mickelicious
Nasty. Bullying seems rife in TV.
Toshihiro
This is just inhumane. I wonder if employers remember that people are still living beings that have bodily needs and can't function like clockwork for hours and days on end. I remember my friend who previously worked for a notorious business process outsourcing (BPO) company where they were only allowed to have 3-minute toilet breaks, that would make for some interesting bowel movements I imagine. When will humanity wake up to the fact that we're still human and not droids.
TheRat
Waiting for Serrano and other right-wing CONSERVATIVE folks here to defend the TV and tell this “here” woman to “suck it up” and learn that “this is how things are down, here in this dystopian, Dicksonian “workers paradise” that we find ourselves in! This is why we need unions! For me, my union came in quite handy, when my university raised the standards for being promoted to professor FIVE times higher than usual, (I still met that requirement) and then forced me to go through TWO interviews, DO TWO different powerpoint presentations, revise my resume 18 times, and then do a year project to show my worth. Then my union stepped in and now monitors all promotions! Note: afterwards, they lowered the standard to now only SIX Published articles for Promotion as all of the Japanese associate professors are not that keen on working so hard and would never meet that standard of 50 articles! But in right wing cult world, there is nothing like abusive treatment of workers. Never!
aomorisamurai
This lady really needs to find her spine and reattach it. Other than that, I hope she gets the compensation she's looking for.
"One could argue that that’s an unfair demotion"
Time to start looking for another job.
"At one point she says she worked for 48 days in a row"
That's a day shy of 7 solid weeks. There are few occupations that require this, TV isn't one of them.
"still required to handle many of her previous position’s assignments, usually after already putting in a full day in her new general affairs role."
You meet this with a solid "no". A demotion while doing your old job...you're putting in a lot of free work, there.
"as limiting the amount of times she was allowed to get up and go to the bathroom."
I don't know the law here, but this sounds like it's against the law.
kurisupisu
I work near a Japanese chamber of commerce and regularly see staff on cigarette breaks three or more times a day.
Being able to leave unfair controlling companies has always worked for me.
It is always their loss...