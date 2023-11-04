Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Woman using smartphone falls to her death from bridge in Shizuoka Prefecture

SHIZUOKA

A woman in her 20s fell to her death from a bridge after she stumbled over the edge while using her smartphone in Higashi-Izu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, the woman, who is from China Prefecture, was in a car with her father and her friend at around 9:30 a.m., on their way to town from their lodging facility where they were spending the long weekend, local media reported.

The woman’s father stopped the car near the narrow bridge. Police said he told them his daughter walked across the bridge looking to take photos of a deer in the nearby bushes, when she apparently fell over the 70-cm-high railing.

The woman fell about 40 meters into a ravine. Her father called 119 and she was rushed to hospital where she died about four hours later.

Mods

China Prefecture?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

