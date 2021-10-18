Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Woman with knife protruding from stomach found collapsed on street

2 Comments
OSAKA

A woman with a knife protruding from her stomach was found collapsed on the street in Hirakata, Osaka Prefecture, on Sunday, in what police suspect was a failed suicide attempt.

A passerby contacted Hirakata police at around 3:10 p.m. after finding the woman lying on the street, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the woman, who is in her 40s, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital.

Police said a review of street surveillance camera footage showed no one attack the woman.

Failed suicide attempt with non-life threatening injures, huh?

Pretty poor effort, really.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

A cry for help? Hope she gets counseling and medication if appropriate.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Police said a review of street surveillance camera footage showed no one attack the woman.

Proof read please.Sounds like it was written in the South Bronx!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Proof read please. Sounds like it was written in the South Bronx!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

