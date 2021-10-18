Woman with knife protruding from stomach found collapsed on street

A woman with a knife protruding from her stomach was found collapsed on the street in Hirakata, Osaka Prefecture, on Sunday, in what police suspect was a failed suicide attempt.
A passerby contacted Hirakata police at around 3:10 p.m. after finding the woman lying on the street, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the woman, who is in her 40s, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital.
Police said a review of street surveillance camera footage showed no one attack the woman.© Japan Today
2 Comments
Eustace
Failed suicide attempt with non-life threatening injures, huh?
Pretty poor effort, really.
Reckless
A cry for help? Hope she gets counseling and medication if appropriate.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Proof read please.Sounds like it was written in the South Bronx!
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
