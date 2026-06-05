 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Women account for record 41.9% of Japan central government employees

0 Comments
TOKYO

Women accounted for a record 41.9 percent of central government employees hired on April 1, up 1.5 percentage points from the previous year, the Cabinet Bureau of Personnel Affairs said Friday.

The hiring rate, highest since figures based on the current standard were first released in 2005, surpassed 40 percent for the second straight year. Women filled 38.2 percent of career-track positions, up 1.4 points, also hitting a record high.

The cabinet in March approved the sixth basic plan for gender equality that included the goal of increasing the rate of female national public servants to 40 percent or more, as well as a target of 40 percent for career-track positions by fiscal 2030.

Of the 9,268 total recruits as of April 1, women numbered 3,885, according to the bureau. Women held 339 out of the 887 career-track positions.

Among ministries that hired more than 100 people, the Foreign Ministry had the highest rate at 58.1 percent, followed by the Justice Ministry at 52.9, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare at 50.7, and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at 46.2.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism had the lowest rate at 29.5 percent.

A bureau official said, "The government's support for balancing work and child care as well as its improvement of workplace environments through work style reform brought about the results."

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer

Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.

Get your ticket now for a 20% Discount

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Summer Drugstore Makeup Survival Guide: Beauty That Actually Lasts

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Tokyo Pride Parade

GaijinPot Travel

What To Do During A Typhoon in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s New AI Data Law: What It Means for You

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Area Events for June 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for June 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Yoro Valley

GaijinPot Travel

Japan’s Smallest Shrine and Its Long History of Faith and Survival

GaijinPot Blog

Lake Koyama

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for June 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Japan CBN Ban: What Residents and Tourists Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Basic Japanese Etiquette Tips You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo