Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Women make up 80% of cancer patients aged 20 to 39 in Japan

1 Comment
TOKYO

Women make up around 80 percent of cancer patients between the ages of 20 to 39 in Japan, a study by two national medical centers shows.

The study, conducted by the National Cancer Center Japan and the National Center for Child Health and Development, attributed the result to an increase in cases of breast and cervical cancer.

"We especially want (women) to get properly checked for cervical cancer once they turn 20. We are seeking an effective support system for adolescents and young adults...based on age and gender," the centers said in the report.

The study, the first of its kind, analyzed 62,000 cancer patients aged up to 39 who had contacted 844 medical institutions across Japan in 2016 and 2017.

Children up to the age of 14 made up 4,500 of the patients, with boys accounting for the majority. Half of the children suffered from leukemia or brain tumors, and a small number were diagnosed with rare cancers.

Of the 56,000 patients aged 20 or older, 44,000, or 80 percent, were women.

While cancer types varied depending on age and gender, an analysis of patients with very early stage cancer showed that cervical cancer accounted for the most cases, followed by breast cancer, the centers said.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Don't all young women get HPV vaccines in Japan around age 12?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

Meguro Parasitological Museum

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 19-20

Savvy Tokyo

5 Shops to Try Yokohama’s Local Iekei Ramen

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Sanatorium Cafe

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Health & Beauty

Tips And Tricks For Staying Active In Tokyo Through Pregnancy And Beyond

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Castles

Kumamoto Castle

GaijinPot Travel