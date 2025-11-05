 Japan Today
national

Worker dies after being caught in garbage truck’s loading mechanism

YOKOHAMA

A man in his 60s was killed after he was trapped in a garbage truck’s hydraulic loading mechanism at a shopping center in Yokohama on Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. at the facility in Tsuzuki Ward, TV Asahi reported.

A call came into 119 reporting that a worker was trapped in the garbage truck’s compactor. Police said the man’s entire body was caught up in the device. He was pulled out of the truck, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are trying to determine how the man got caught up in the loading mechanism. It is believed he was collecting garbage at the time.

What a painful death. RIP to the guy!

