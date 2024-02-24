Worker dies after falling through roof of station building in Yokohama

A 56-year-old male worker died after falling through the roof of the station building onto the station concourse seven meters below at Nakayama Station on the JR Yokohama Line in Yokohama on Saturday.

According to police, the man was doing waterproofing repair work on the glass roof of the building when the glass broke and he fell through it at around 11 a.m., Kyodo News reported.

The man suffered multiple injuries all over his body and was taken to hospital but died at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

© Japan Today