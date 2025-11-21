Worker from Thailand dies at Chiba zoo, likely crushed by elephant

A Thai national was confirmed dead Friday after suffering head injuries while working with an elephant at a zoo in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, police said.

Emergency services in the city rushed to Ichihara Elephant Kingdom after receiving a call saying the worker had been found unconscious after being crushed by an elephant.

Salangam Tawan, a 30-year-old male, was cleaning animal droppings inside a metal cage that housed a female Asian elephant at the time, the police said. Zoo staff found him after hearing an elephant scream.

The police are looking into whether the worker was attacked by the large mammal.

The zoo said on its website that the worker was a mahout, or elephant trainer. It pledged to improve operations and ensure safety.

Together with Sayuri World, a nearby area that displays giraffes and smaller mammals, Ichihara Elephant Kingdom makes up what is billed Animal Wonder Rezourt. "Zou" means elephant in Japanese.

The animal park has nine elephants, including five that were born at the park and one from Thailand, according to the website.

