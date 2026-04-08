Workman dies after falling from power transmission tower

A 44-year-old man died after he fell about 13 meters to the ground while working on a power transmission tower in Joetsu, Niigata Prefecture, on Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 9:55 a.m., NTV reported. According to police, eight workers were replacing parts on the tower when the 44-year-old man, who was working on top of the tower, lost his footing and fell.

He was taken to hospital but was declared dead shortly after arrival.

© Japan Today