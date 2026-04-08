Workman dies after falling from power transmission tower

A 44-year-old man died after he fell about 13 meters to the ground while working on a power transmission tower in Joetsu, Niigata Prefecture, on Thursday.
The incident occurred at around 9:55 a.m., NTV reported. According to police, eight workers were replacing parts on the tower when the 44-year-old man, who was working on top of the tower, lost his footing and fell.
He was taken to hospital but was declared dead shortly after arrival.© Japan Today
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Jay
Equally parts sad and frustrating. Workplace safety in Japan for these sorts of high-risk occupations is generally pathetic. Is there ANY proper OHS training at all?!
I routinely see workers on scaffolding with no fall arrest gear, guys on rooftops in slippers, flimsy temporary platforms with zero edge protection, and arborists with nothing but a handsaw. It's genuinely shocking how often basic Western safety standards are treated as optional here.
RIP to the victim. I hope his family receives a very hefty payout for this clear negligence... it won't bring him back but it might give them some financial comfort and send a message that corners cannot keep being cut on safety. It's the 21st century ffs.