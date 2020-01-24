Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Workman emerging from manhole on street dies after being hit by car

3 Comments
AICHI

A 47-year-old workman who was climbing out of a manhole in a street in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, has died after being hit by a car on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:20 a.m. Friday. Fuji TV reported that Terumasa Hayashi had been inspecting sewage pipes. When he lifted the manhole lid, which was on a crossing at an intersection, and stuck his head out, he was hit by a car and fell three meters back down.

Hayashi was taken to hospital where he remained in a coma until he died early Saturday morning.

Police said at the time of the accident, there was no barrier around the manhole cover. There was one security guard directing traffic but he was facing north when Hayashi lifted the manhole cover and was hit by a car traveling south.

3 Comments
Somebody obviously dropped the ball on this one.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Terrible. RIP.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Sad for him and his family. Tragic !

0 ( +0 / -0 )

With the amount of glow stick waving going on here, 3 guys watching 1 guy digging etc how the hell could this happen, RIP.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

