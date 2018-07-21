World's 1st Paddington Bear-themed park opens near Tokyo

The world's first amusement park themed on Britain's popular Paddington Bear character opened Saturday in Sagamihara, near Tokyo, hoping to attract families with small children.

The 4,420-square-meter Paddington Town features five attractions, including one letting children ride a miniature fire engine and use a water pistol to knock over targets simulated as fire, the park's operator Fujikyuko Co said.

The theme park is part of Sagamiko Resort Pleasure Forest, a large resort complex near Lake Sagami.

Entrance to the resort complex costs 1,700 yen for junior high school students and those who are older, and 1,000 yen for pre-school children and elementary school pupils, and those who are 60 and older.

Fujikyuko, which invested 230 million yen in Paddington Town, aims to attract 1 million visitors to the Pleasure Forest complex annually.

© KYODO