Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

World's 1st Paddington Bear-themed park opens near Tokyo

2 Comments
TOKYO

The world's first amusement park themed on Britain's popular Paddington Bear character opened Saturday in Sagamihara, near Tokyo, hoping to attract families with small children.

The 4,420-square-meter Paddington Town features five attractions, including one letting children ride a miniature fire engine and use a water pistol to knock over targets simulated as fire, the park's operator Fujikyuko Co said.

The theme park is part of Sagamiko Resort Pleasure Forest, a large resort complex near Lake Sagami.

Entrance to the resort complex costs 1,700 yen for junior high school students and those who are older, and 1,000 yen for pre-school children and elementary school pupils, and those who are 60 and older.

Fujikyuko, which invested 230 million yen in Paddington Town, aims to attract 1 million visitors to the Pleasure Forest complex annually.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Paddington Town, aims to attract 1 million visitors to the Pleasure Forest complex annually.

Wow! Nothing wrong with setting your ambitions high, but I fear the reality is going to be quite different.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Come on, Japan should open their own 'Manga-themed Anime Park' simply known as 'MAP' rather than the characters from other countries.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo