Newsletter Signup Register / Login
PewDiePie, the world's biggest YouTuber, has moved to Japan with his wife and two dogs Photo: AFP/File
national

World's biggest YouTuber PewDiePie moves to Japan

0 Comments
TOKYO

The world's top YouTube star, Swedish gaming streamer PewDiePie, has moved to Japan after the country relaxed its COVID-19 entry rules for some visa-holders.

The 32-year-old has a huge online following, with 111 million subscribers on YouTube, but has faced controversy over offensive jokes in the past.

He posted a video this week documenting his arrival with his wife and dogs in Japan, which has some of the strictest virus border controls in the world.

"For so long we doubted whether we could even make this move, and we went through all the ups and downs, and obviously it's been a really long journey," said the streamer, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg. "But I just really, really appreciate everyone who was supportive of us going... it just feels amazing to be here, finally."

Japan has allowed in foreign business visitors, students and other new residents since March but remains closed to tourists, although the prime minister has pledged a gradual easing of the rules from next month.

Details of who will be allowed to enter and when are yet to be announced, although Japanese media reports say group tours may be first to resume and that the government is discussing scrapping COVID-19 testing on arrival.

Japan welcomed a record 31.9 million foreign visitors in 2019 and had been on track to achieve its goal of 40 million in 2020 before the pandemic hit.

Kjellberg, who previously lived in Britain, said in 2019 he had bought a house in Japan.

The star has landed himself in hot water several times, including over videos containing anti-Semitic remarks and racial slurs, and in 2016 he was temporarily blocked from Twitter after joking he had joined the Islamic State group.

Kjellberg also previously said he was "sickened" after hearing that the gunman behind the 2019 New Zealand mosque massacre had promoted his videos before opening fire.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

What to Expect When Signing Up to a Gym in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 2-8

Savvy Tokyo

Lessons I Learned About Body Positivity After Visiting A Japanese Hot Spring

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

5 Positive Classroom Discipline Tips for Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Filled in: How to Start Kintsugi in Japan or Online

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Find Your Favorite Breakfast Cereal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Say It with a Bouquet: Japan’s Language of Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

Five Places Linked to Japan’s Hidden Christians

GaijinPot Blog