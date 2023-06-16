Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

World's largest indoor Harry Potter theme park opens in Tokyo

TOKYO

The world's largest indoor Harry Potter theme park opened Friday in Tokyo, welcoming fans hoping to immerse themselves in the fantasy world of the blockbuster movie series.

The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo -- The Making of Harry Potter features a set of the Hogwarts wizardry school and is the second theme park based on the film series after one in Britain that has drawn over 17 million visitors since its establishment in 2012.

An opening ceremony was held with Tom Felton, the British actor who played Harry Potter's rival Draco Malfoy in the films, and other guests "casting a spell" with local children as they took part in the ribbon-cutting.

Among the visitors, Ayaka Murayama, a 26-year-old office worker from Tokyo, came dressed in a robe and carrying a wand and one of the Harry Potter novels by British author J.K. Rowling on which the films are based.

"I've been a big fan since I was in elementary school. I'm thrilled to have a place nearby where I can experience the world of wizardry," she said.

Besides the attractions, visitors can also experience afternoon tea and other typical British fare such as fish and chips and roast beef at the theme park's restaurants and cafes, as well as beverages inspired by the novels and films.

Entry to the park, operated by Warner Bros Studios Japan LLC, is by reservation with tickets costing 6,300 yen for those 18 and older, 5,200 yen for those aged 12 to 17 and 3,800 yen for children aged 4 to 11.

The park, located in Tokyo's Nerima Ward, was built on the 30,000-square meter site of what was one of the largest amusement parks in the capital. Toshimaen park closed for business in August 2020 after nearly 100 years in operation.

