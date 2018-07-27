Newsletter Signup Register / Login
In this Jan. 2, 2018, photo provided by Goodtime Home 1, Kane Tanaka flashes a peace sign during her 115th birthday celebration at her nursing home in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan. Tanaka became the new oldest person in Japan after 117-year-old Japanese woman Chiyo Miyako, the world's oldest person, died on Sunday, July 27, 2018. (Goodtime Home 1 via AP)
national

World's oldest person, a Japanese woman, dies at 117

4 Comments
TOKYO

The world's oldest person, a 117-year-old Japanese woman, has died.

The prefectural government of Kanagawa, her home state south of Tokyo, has confirmed Chiyo Miyako died on Sunday. No other details related to her and her death were released at the request of her family.

Miyako, born on May 2, 1901, became the world's oldest person in April after Nabi Tajima from the Kikai island in southern Japan died at age 117.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare says 115-year-old Kane Tanaka of Fukuoka, southern Japan, is the new oldest person.

The world's oldest man, Masazo Nonaka of Hokkaido in northern Japan, celebrated his 113rd birthday Wednesday.

4 Comments
RIP, a long life!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

117-thanks to being on a ‘feeding tube’ for the last 20 years

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

It's amazing to think of the incredible amount of change she saw in her long lifetime. Rest in peace.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That is more than double my age... and I'm feeling old now!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

