 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The world's oldest person, Japanese national Tomiko Itooka, has died aged 116, the city where she lived, Ashiya, announced on Saturday Image: Courtesy of Ashiya City/AFP/File
national

Japanese woman, world's recognized oldest person, dies at 116

0 Comments
TOKYO

The world's oldest person, Japanese woman Tomiko Itooka, has died aged 116, the city where she lived, Ashiya, announced on Saturday.

Itooka, who had four children and five grandchildren, died on December 29 at a nursing home where she resided since 2019, the southern city's mayor said in a statement.

She was born on May 23, 1908 in the commercial hub of Osaka, near Ashiya -- four months before the Ford Model T was launched in the United States.

Itooka was recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest person in the world after the August 2024 death of Spain's Maria Branyas Morera at age 117.

"Ms Itooka gave us courage and hope through her long life," Ashiya's 27-year-old mayor Ryosuke Takashima said in the statement. "We thank her for it."

Itooka, who was one of three siblings, lived through world wars and pandemics as well as technological breakthroughs.

As a student, she played volleyball.

In her older age, Itooka enjoyed bananas and Calpis, a milky soft drink popular in Japan, according to the mayor's statement.

Women typically enjoy longevity in Japan, but the country is facing a worsening demographic crisis as its expanding elderly population leads to soaring medical and welfare costs, with a shrinking labor force to pay for it.

As of September, Japan counted more than 95,000 people who were 100 or older -- 88 percent of whom were women.

Of the country's 124 million people, nearly a third are 65 or older.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations For 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Appliances to Stay Warm During Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Savvy Tokyo’s Most Loved ‘Life in Japan’ Articles of 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Year of The Snake: Snake Shrines in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Recipe: Amazake Purin For The Japanese New Year

Savvy Tokyo

Practical Tips to Save Money in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

5 Make-Your-Own Experiences in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Getting Lucky with Fukubukuro on New Year’s

GaijinPot Blog

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo

What’s Legal? Quitting Your Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog