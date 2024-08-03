World Cosplay Summit kicks off in Nagoya

Aichi Prefecture Governor Hideaki Omura, 2nd from right, and Nagoya City Mayor Takashi Kawamura, 2nd from left, participate in the World Cosplay Summit 2024, during an event in Nagoya on Friday night.

The World Cosplay Summit 2024 kicked off Friday in Nagoya, with representatives from 36 countries and regions descending on the central Japan city dressed in highly elaborate costumes of characters from anime and manga.

Spectators cheered as delegates walked down a red carpet to the venue, the Oasis 21 multipurpose facility in downtown Nagoya, where costume role players, or "cosplayers," showed off as students from Nagoya University of the Arts performed theme music from popular anime series.

The international event, being held for the 22nd time, is billed by organizers as "a place where cosplayers and cosplay fans who love pop culture gather to create a new form of international and cultural exchange."

Also part of the summit, the World Cosplay Championship will be held Saturday to determine the "world's No. 1" cosplayer, before a parade including members of the public dressed in their cosplay best will take place on the final day Sunday.

