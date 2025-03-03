 Japan Today
United Nations' top court ICJ holds climate change advisory opinion hearings
A general view of a building of United Nations' top court International Court of Justice (ICJ) as the court holds public hearings in an advisory opinion case, that may become a reference point in defining countries' legal obligations to fight climate change, in The Hague, Netherlands, December 2 2024. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/ File Photo Image: Reuters/Piroschka Van De Wouw
national

International Court of Justice elects Japanese judge as new president

AMSTERDAM

The International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, said on Monday that Judge Yuji Iwasawa had been elected as its new president to complete former president Nawaf Salam's term that ends on February 5, 2027.

Salam resigned in January to become Lebanon's prime minister.

Iwasawa, who is Japanese, has been a member of the World Court since 2018 and before that was a professor of international law at the University of Tokyo and chairperson of the United Nations Human Rights Committee.

The ICJ, the U.N.'s highest court and based in The Hague, was established in 1945 to resolve disputes between states.

It recently gained global attention in the ongoing case surrounding genocide accusations against Israel - which it has denied - in the Gaza war.

In July, the ICJ ruled that Israel's occupation since the 1967 Middle East war of Palestinian territories and its settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem were illegal and that it must withdraw as soon as possible.

For Palestinians and most of the international community, the settlements are considered illegal. Israel disputes this, citing the Jewish people's historical, biblical and political links to the area as well as security considerations.

