Osaka expo water shows halted after detection of legionella bacteria

Water shows at the World Exposition in Osaka have been suspended through Friday after high levels of legionella bacteria were detected in seawater at the venue.

Expo organizers said at a press conference on Thursday that the level of legionella detected in water from the Water Plaza in a test on Wednesday was 20 times higher than the allowable limit under their guideline, prompting them to cancel shows from Wednesday.

The shows' resumption depends on the results of measures they have implemented to improve water quality, including sanitization, pipe cleaning and increased circulation of seawater around the area, they said.

While an examination conducted by a local public health center on May 29 detected the bacteria in seawater, the show was not suspended as a thorough test conducted on Monday showed the level was negligible.

The Water Plaza, a large seawater reservoir, is the source of another problem as midges emerging from the area have been swarming the venue, raising concerns about possible health issues.

