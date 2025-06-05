 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo taken on Thursday shows the Water Plaza at the World Exposition in Osaka, where water shows were suspended due to the detection of legionella bacteria in stored seawater. Image: KYODO
national

Osaka expo water shows halted after detection of legionella bacteria

3 Comments
OSAKA

Water shows at the World Exposition in Osaka have been suspended through Friday after high levels of legionella bacteria were detected in seawater at the venue.

Expo organizers said at a press conference on Thursday that the level of legionella detected in water from the Water Plaza in a test on Wednesday was 20 times higher than the allowable limit under their guideline, prompting them to cancel shows from Wednesday.

The shows' resumption depends on the results of measures they have implemented to improve water quality, including sanitization, pipe cleaning and increased circulation of seawater around the area, they said.

While an examination conducted by a local public health center on May 29 detected the bacteria in seawater, the show was not suspended as a thorough test conducted on Monday showed the level was negligible.

The Water Plaza, a large seawater reservoir, is the source of another problem as midges emerging from the area have been swarming the venue, raising concerns about possible health issues.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Now Hiring for Summer

Join our Team!

Apply Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

This whole Expo is a sham and probably a scam to line the pockets of the usual suspects.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Just put plenty of sodium hypochlorite in the water-works to prevent bacterial buildup.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Expo that being used to show case the latest tech, at least please use the latest tech to solve many problems that expo has, from heat

https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2025/04/a012239f9ff3-organizers-visitors-bracing-for-hot-weather-at-osaka-world-expo.html

bugs

https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/health-environment/article/3311802/plague-flying-pests-adds-osaka-world-expos-woes-japan

and now bacteria

Osaka expo water shows halted after detection of legionella bacteria

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How Much Does a Foreign Engineer Make in Japan in 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Sakurayama Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Biwa: Japanese Apricot & Sweet Lemon Bars Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

30 Tattoo Friendly Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Railway Museum (Saitama)

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

5 Hair Tips To Get You Through Japan’s Rainy Season

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Knowing Your Worth In An International Relationship

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Summer Camp: Personalized Learning Adventures At Elev8

Savvy Tokyo

How to Renew Your Visa in Japan Without Losing Your Mind

GaijinPot Blog

Iwate Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

How to Survive Japan’s Rainy Season in June: 10 Practical Ways to Stay Dry

GaijinPot Blog