Photo: YouTube: 世界遺産・二条城、ウクライナの国旗色に　平和の願い込め | © Sankei New
World heritage site Nijo Castle in Kyoto lights up in Ukrainian flag colors

By grape Japan
TOKYO

In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Kyoto, a sister city of Kyiv, lit up the World Heritage site of 二条城 Nijoō Castle in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag on the evening of March 4.

The lights will be turned on from sunset to 10 p.m. until March 15, as an expression of solidarity with Ukraine and to wish for peace.

Built in 1603, Nijo is the former Kyoto residence of Tokugawa Ieyasu, the first shogun of the Edo Period. As one of the best surviving examples of feudal-era Japan castle palace architecture, it was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1994.

For more information, visit their official English website here.

Read more stories from grape Japan.

