World-renowned innovator Minerva University extends study program to Tokyo

Students at Minerva University are pictured in a group photo at a ceremony marking the opening of its program in Tokyo on Sept 5.

Minerva University, ranked among the world's most innovative universities for its program that allows its students to study in different cities across the globe, has added Tokyo as an eighth rotation city.

Starting from Sept 8, 125 students from 40 countries are studying in Tokyo for 12 months of their four-year program as part of the San Francisco-based institution's global rotation.

The private school founded by entrepreneur Ben Nelson, which opened in 2014, sends students to Berlin, Buenos Aires, Hyderabad in India, London, Seoul and Taipei in addition to its home city on the U.S. West Coast.

The students participate in hands-on, location-based projects and gain practical experience through partnerships with local businesses, municipalities and communities.

The university has been named as the most innovative by World's Universities with Real Impact, an annual ranking overseen by a global network of universities, for four straight years since 2022. Minerva is also among the top three most difficult colleges to enter in the United States with a 4 percent acceptance rate, according to education data site Niche.

The university will collaborate with the Tokyo-based philanthropic organization the Nippon Foundation to select partner universities, regions, companies and instructors in Japan, aided by $50 million of financial support from the foundation over the next decade.

During their yearlong stay in Tokyo, the students will visit Himeji, the second-largest city in Hyogo Prefecture known for its 400-year-old World Heritage castle, and Tanabe in Wakayama Prefecture, the gateway to an ancient pilgrimage trail in the mountains, to learn about the challenges local communities face.

They will also travel to Kamaishi in Iwate Prefecture to see reconstruction efforts following the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster.

"These are not simply places to visit, they are living classrooms, and they offer our students direct engagement with resilience, wisdom and creativity, the chance to explore solving complex problems, experiences that will shape them as leaders in the future," said Mike Magee, president of Minerva University, at a ceremony marking the opening of the Tokyo campus in September.

Jumpei Sasakawa, president of the Nippon Foundation, said at the ceremony that the organization is ready to create exchange opportunities between students and Japanese businesses, municipalities and universities.

Of the around 850 students at the university, about 90 percent are international students from some 100 countries. The total cost of studying at Minerva exceeds $56,000, including tuition and living expenses, according to the university's website.

© KYODO