 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Emperor Naruhito holds no political power, but the imperial family remains hugely symbolic Image: AFP
national

Streaker bares all for emperor

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's emperor is generally treated with hushed reverence, but one man stripped away all decorum -- quite literally -- during a New Year's event on Friday, local media reported.

Emperor Naruhito had finished his 2026 greeting from a balcony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo when the man in the front row in the gardens below removed his clothes, according to the reports.

He climbed over a barrier and was immediately restrained by officers from the imperial guard and Tokyo police who wrapped him in a blanket and led him away.

Investigative sources told broadcaster TBS that the man in his 20s, who was not named, had announced on social media his intention to strip naked at the annual address.

The event includes brief remarks from the emperor, who then waves to the crowd with the rest of the imperial family from the balcony.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

It was pretty cold so there wasn’t much to see….

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Did they get out the big man catchers to corral him?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Traditional Games To Celebrate The New Year in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 30 – Jan. 5)

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Announces PR Language Requirement

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 30 – Jan. 5)

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Kyu-Karuizawa

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Year of the Horse in Japan: Horse Shrines, Temples and Experiences for the New Year 

GaijinPot Blog

Kobe Luminarie

GaijinPot Travel

How to Be an Influencer in Japan: Visa Rules, Side Gigs and Stealth Ads

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Drugstore Skincare in Japan: Breaking Down The Most Popular Brands & Products

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Kanji of the Year Is ‘Bear’ — What Did That Say About 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Fukubukuro: A Savvy Guide To New Year Lucky Bags

Savvy Tokyo