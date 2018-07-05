Yahoo finds traffic jams nearly doubled after Osaka quake in June

The number of traffic jams nearly doubled in Osaka Prefecture shortly after a strong earthquake rocked the western metropolitan area in mid-June, according to analysis carried out by Yahoo Japan Corp.

The number of clogged roads started to rise an hour after the magnitude-6.1 quake hit northern Osaka at 7:58 a.m. on June 18 and increased 1.9-fold at about 11 a.m., according to the analysis, which used data from June 4 and 11 as a base figure.

Yahoo Japan analyzed the situation based on the running speed of vehicles using the major internet search engine operator's car navigation smartphone app.

The analysis, released Monday, revealed traffic jams were seen not only in the inner urban area but also in the suburbs, including relatively minor roads that do not usually get congested.

Yahoo Japan believes the heavy traffic was due to the quake's occurrence in commuting hours and the closure of expressways and suspension of train services.

The number of clogged roads gradually decreased in the afternoon and returned to nearly normal by around 10 p.m., meaning that traffic jams caused by the quake lasted for about 14 hours, according to the study.

A total of four people died in the quake, including a 9-year-old girl who was hit by a concrete wall that collapsed on her as she was walking to school.

The quake registered lower 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 -- the highest level in Osaka Prefecture since the Japan weather agency started full-fledged observations in 1923.

© KYODO