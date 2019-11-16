Yamanashi police end 16-day search for missing 7-year-old girl

Yamanashi prefectural police have ended their large-scale search for a seven-year-old girl who went missing from a mountainous campsite in Doshi-mura on Oct 7. Officials said Sunday they would end their large-scale search efforts due to a lack of leads in the case, but would continue information-gathering activities.

Misaki Ogura, from Narita City in Chiba Prefecture, had come to the campsite with her mother and group of about 30 family friends. She was last seen by her mother at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday Sept 21, running by herself after a group of children in the woods.

Since her disappearance, more than 1,700 police, firefighters and Self-Defense Force personnel have searched for her. Drones and tracker dogs have been used and long grass has been chopped down. A stream that runs through the area was searched as well as a nearby dam. But no trace of Misaki has been found.

On Sunday afternoon, Misaki's mother Tomoko, 36, who has remained at the campsite, told media: “I feel both grateful to all the searchers and disappointed. I will never give up the search for my daughter.”

© Japan Today