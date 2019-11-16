Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A photo of 7-year-old Misaki Ogura released by Yamanashi prefectural police
national

Yamanashi police end 16-day search for missing 7-year-old girl

0 Comments
YAMANSHI

Yamanashi prefectural police have ended their large-scale search for a seven-year-old girl who went missing from a mountainous campsite in Doshi-mura on Oct 7. Officials said Sunday they would end their large-scale search efforts due to a lack of leads in the case, but would continue information-gathering activities.

Misaki Ogura, from Narita City in Chiba Prefecture, had come to the campsite with her mother and group of about 30 family friends. She was last seen by her mother at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday Sept 21, running by herself after a group of children in the woods.

Since her disappearance, more than 1,700 police, firefighters and Self-Defense Force personnel have searched for her. Drones and tracker dogs have been used and long grass has been chopped down. A stream that runs through the area was searched as well as a nearby dam. But no trace of Misaki has been found.

On Sunday afternoon, Misaki's mother Tomoko, 36, who has remained at the campsite, told media: “I feel both grateful to all the searchers and disappointed. I will never give up the search for my daughter.”

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines & Temples

Senko-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Nishimachi International School Food Fair 2019

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 5-6

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tweet of the Week #49: Racial Profiling For ID Check Has Twitter Fuming

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Updates to Know About Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! Coming to Netflix Nov. 1

GaijinPot Blog

Study Anime, Video Games and Digital Media at a Japanese University: Digital Hollywood University Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Anime & Manga

Anata no Warehouse

GaijinPot Travel